T.J. Cunningham Shot And Killed Over Parking Dispute

Former Seattle Seahawks defensive back T.J. Cunningham was shot dead at the age of 46 in a dispute over a neighborhood parking spot Monday.

Cunningham was shot multiple times in Aurora, Colorado, an Arapahoe County sheriff’s spokeswoman Deborah Sherman told The Denver Post. Police arrested Marcus Johnson on suspicion of first-degree murder Monday. (RELATED: Ex-Lions Player Allegedly Beats The Heck Out Of Man Accused Of Peeping On Daughter)


Cunningham was a standout defensive back at Colorado in the early ’90s and was drafted in the sixth round of the 1996 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks before injuries cut his career short.

Cunningham was considered a pillar in his community and served as an assistant principal at Hinkley High School in Aurora. On Tuesday, Hinkley paid tribute to Cunningham, saying he is “forever in our hearts.”

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Cunningham family.

