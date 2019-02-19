Kyler Murray Might Not Throw At The NFL Draft Combine

There’s no guarantee that Kyler Murray will be a full participant at the NFL draft combine in March.

According to Clarence Hill Jr. Monday, the Oklahoma Sooners Heisman winner will be at the combine, but “has not decided” if he will go through all the drills.

Kyler Murray plans to go to the combine but has not decided if he will do the drills pic.twitter.com/8cpebkssoQ — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) February 18, 2019

Before everybody panics, it’s not incredibly unusual for quarterbacks to not throw at the combine. It happens from time to time.

Guys like working with their own teammates at their pro days overthrowing to new guys at the combine.

Keep in mind, they’re trying to make the best impression possible in front of NFL executives. Having a bad situation with new receivers could be a disaster. (RELATED: Heisman Winner Kyler Murray Invited To Spring Training With The Oakland A’s)

Why risk it if you’re Murray?

Another part from the Hill Jr. interview that is fascinating is the fact the dual-threat quarterback claims his 40 time is faster than 4.3 seconds.

If that’s true, then he probably has the fast 40 in the entire draft.

Kyler Murray said the last time he ran the 40 he was timed in 4.3. That was a couple of years ago. Says he is faster now. pic.twitter.com/q6wugrH5fn — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) February 18, 2019

I really can’t wait to see what Murray does in the NFL. I know there are plenty of critics, but I think he is going to tear it up.

Nothing is more fun than watching a great dual-threat quarterback slice up a defense.