Chip Roy Wants To Make Sure Ocasio-Cortez Isn’t Late For SXSW, Says She Better ‘Start Walking’

Republican Texas Rep. Chip Roy reminded Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Friday that she better get started on her walk from Washington, D.C., to Austin for South by Southwest’s (SXSW) 2019 conference in an apparent nod to the Green New Deal’s net-zero greenhouse gas emissions goal.

“Hey [Ocasio-Cortez], glad you’ll be joining in Austin in #Tx21 for [SXSW] — but if you want to get there timely, you gotta start walking!” Roy tweeted.

Hey @aoc, glad you’ll be joining in Austin in #Tx21 for @sxsw – but if you want to get there timely, you gotta start walking! See you in ATX! pic.twitter.com/yHXLCIXPRg — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) February 22, 2019

The self-proclaimed Democratic socialist was added to the list of SXSW speakers in January to discuss “privacy, mass surveillance, foreign influence campaigns and the spread of propaganda,” according to the conference’s website. SXSW is held annually in Austin, Texas, where it celebrates “the convergence of the interactive, film, and music industries.”

Ocasio-Cortez is a frequent critic of climate change and is notable for her rhetoric on the issue. (RELATED: Liz Cheney Stumps Green New Dealers With One Question: Did You Fly Here?)

“Millennials and people, you know, Gen Z and all these folks that will come after us are looking up and we’re like: ‘The world is gonna end in 12 years if we don’t address climate change and your biggest issue is how are we gonna pay for it?'” she said at a Martin Luther King Jr. Day event.

Two weeks later, Ocasio-Cortez introduced the Green New Deal, which seeks to “totally overhaul transportation,” including making air travel unnecessary as the country moves toward net zero emissions over a 10-year period, according to the now-deleted Frequently Asked Questions section of her website.

As Roy pointed out, in order to help the Green New Deal’s sweeping objectives, Ocasio-Cortez would need to walk to the SXSW conference, which would take 21 days, according to Google Maps.

“See you in ATX!” Roy added.

The Daily Caller News Foundation did not immediately receive a response to a request for comment from Ocasio-Cortez’s office.

Follow Molly on Twitter @mollyfprince

Send tips to molly@dailycallernewsfoundation.org

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.