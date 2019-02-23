Ole Miss Basketball Players Kneel During The National Anthem

Several Ole Miss basketball players kneeled during the national anthem Saturday prior to a game against Georgia.

It appeared that six of the Ole Miss basketball players refused to stand for the anthem. As far as I can tell, this is the first time players at a major basketball program have kneeled for the anthem.

Several Ole Miss players knelt during the national anthem. pic.twitter.com/AU2OiWcC6F — Neal McCready (@NealMcCready) February 23, 2019

Several Players from @OleMissMBB kneeling for the national anthem. pic.twitter.com/3fLNXoiFm1 — NewsWatch Ole Miss (@NewsWatch_UM) February 23, 2019

It’s not 100 percent clear at this time what motivated the kneeling, but there has been some speculation the Ole Miss players refused to stand in response to an event today described as a “Confederate protest” being held in Oxford.

A group of Ole Miss basketball players kneeled together during the National Anthem. Could be related to today’s Confederate protest taking place in Oxford. @NewsWatch_UM — Skye Spiehler (@EdwinSkye) February 23, 2019

For perspective, in case you’re not aware, there is a pro-Confederate (whatever that is) rally on Oxford’s Square today, about a mile from The Pavilion at Ole Miss, where Ole Miss is playing Georgia this afternoon. — Neal McCready (@NealMcCready) February 23, 2019

There’s really not much to say here. Players shouldn’t be kneeling during the anthem for any reason, and I’m sure the school or the SEC will put an end to that immediately.

There also shouldn’t be “pro-Confederate” rallies going on in Oxford. Imagine going to a rally to support the Confederacy and honestly believing that’s a good idea. Beyond idiotic. (RELATED: Infamous Former Ole Miss Coach Hugh Freeze Reportedly Has Found A New Team)

You can watch a video of the stupidity below.

This is just disgraceful all the way around. It’s embarrassing people are marching in the streets in support of the Confederacy, and it’s embarrassing players chose to kneel.

Check back for me details as we have them.