House Democrats Refuse Eight Times In A Row To Protect Babies Who Survive Abortions

House Democrats have refused eight times in a row to protect babies who survive failed late-term abortion attempts.

All eyes were on Senate Democrats as they voted down the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, but their Democratic counterparts in the House were also busy making it clear that they would not support the measure either. (RELATED: Democrats Celebrate As Bill Compelling Doctors To Save Newborns Dies In The Senate)

Republican Missouri Rep. Ann Wagner is behind the push to protect abortion survivors:

(2/3) I introduced the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act because babies are the most vulnerable members of our society, & it’s our responsibility to make sure they are cared for. — Ann Wagner (@RepAnnWagner) February 21, 2019

(3/3) My bill ensures that babies who survive abortions receive immediate, lifesaving care–just as any other baby would. It is unthinkable that if a baby is born alive, anyone’s first instinct could be anything but to try & save that precious, innocent life by any means possible — Ann Wagner (@RepAnnWagner) February 21, 2019

She has been joined in that fight by a number of Republicans in the House, including House Minority Whip Steve Scalise.

I will never stop fighting for the unborn. I recently joined with @RepAnnWagner to begin forcing a vote on the House Floor to protect babies born alive during abortions. Working closely with @realDonaldTrump, we’re taking bold steps toward protecting innocent life at all stages. — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) February 22, 2019

Republican Alabama Rep. Gary Palmer called for unanimous consent on the measure Tuesday, and for the eighth time in a row, it was shut down.

Last night, I requested that the Born Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act be brought to the House floor for a vote. For the eighth time, Democrats refused to provide consent to stop killing babies. #BornAliveAct https://t.co/gCfPV0SR25 — Gary Palmer (@USRepGaryPalmer) February 27, 2019

Many of those same Democrats, just three weeks earlier, sat sullenly during the State of the Union address when President Donald Trump called for an end to abortions past the point that a fetus can feel pain.

