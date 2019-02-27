House Democrats Refuse Eight Times In A Row To Protect Babies Who Survive Abortions

Virginia Kruta | Associate Editor

House Democrats have refused eight times in a row to protect babies who survive failed late-term abortion attempts.

All eyes were on Senate Democrats as they voted down the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, but their Democratic counterparts in the House were also busy making it clear that they would not support the measure either. (RELATED: Democrats Celebrate As Bill Compelling Doctors To Save Newborns Dies In The Senate)

Republican Missouri Rep. Ann Wagner is behind the push to protect abortion survivors:

She has been joined in that fight by a number of Republicans in the House, including House Minority Whip Steve Scalise.

Republican Alabama Rep. Gary Palmer called for unanimous consent on the measure Tuesday, and for the eighth time in a row, it was shut down.

Many of those same Democrats, just three weeks earlier, sat sullenly during the State of the Union address when President Donald Trump called for an end to abortions past the point that a fetus can feel pain.

WATCH:

