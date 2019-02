WATCH:

Marc Morano, the executive director of Climate Depot, says Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s extreme views on climate change actually help him make the case against man-made global warming.

“She’s doing the work of climate skeptics for us. Having her out there every day making these wacky claims, questioning whether we should have kids — I can’t think of anything better to discredit the man-made global warming fear movement than AOC,” said Morano.

Morano also slammed the congresswoman’s “Green New Deal” bill, saying he believes the bill is more about wealth redistribution and central planning than the environment or climate. (RELATED: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to Green New Deal Haters: ‘I’m the Boss. How ‘Bout That?’)

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of The Daily Caller.

“America Uncensored” is a Daily Caller program dedicated to political stories dominating the news cycle. TheDC’s Stephanie Hamill is a straight shooter who isn’t afraid to tell you what she thinks.

Hamill has put the Left on blast for turning a blind eye to the violent MS-13 gang, talked about the Left’s war on white men and highlighted the dangers of socialized medicine in some of her recent monologues. Check out a few of Hamill’s other greatest videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to avoid missing out.

SUBSCRIBE HERE!

NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s Most Popular Shows:

Would You Rather Date A Trump Supporter or MS-13 Gang Member?

‘Trophy Culture’ Hijacks New Jersey High School Cheer Squad

Fact Checking White House ‘Truth Seekers’ On North Korea