Georgia D.A. Rejects Felony Case Against 21 Savage

The Liberty County District Attorney’s Office in Georgia rejected a felony case against 21 Savage involving a promoter who claims the rapper took $17,000 and didn’t perform, according to a TMZ report published Friday.

Apparently, 21 Savage was set to preform in Georgia in 2016 when the performer before him refused to get off the stage. 21 Savage then left.

The promoter went to the cops and obtained a felony warrant, but never did anything about it until 21 Savage was in the news for deportation, according to TMZ. The news attention prompted the club owner to finally pursue the criminal case against 21 Savage.

The local district attorney’s office dismissed this as a civil matter. (RELATED: 21 Savage Confirms He Was Born In The U.K., Discusses Further Steps)

For 21 Savage, this means he has a better case against his deportation since he has no outstanding warrants. He has applied to stay in the country, but has to leave until the application is approved, reported TMZ.

21 Savage originally was arrested and held without bond under ICE’s suspicion that he had a felony conviction.

Under President Donald Trump’s immigration policy, people with a pending visa application must leave the country, no matter what.