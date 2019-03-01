Grandmother Floats Away On Iceberg During ‘Queen’ Photoshoot

A precious grandmother saw a chance to be a queen for a moment when she discovered an iceberg that looked like a throne, so she sat on it.

Shortly after, the iceberg broke off and began to drift out to sea with Judith Streng still nestled on her throne. Judith was rescued by nearby boat captain, Randy Lacount.

Judith and her son, Rod Streng, came across the iceberg when they were visiting Diamond Beach in Iceland.

“It was shaped like an easy place to sit. You can tell by looking at the shape of it, and I thought well it looks like fun,” Judith told ABC News.

Judith’s granddaughter, Catherine Streng, posted the string of texts she received from her father after the incident to Twitter and they have since gone viral.

My grandmother almost got lost at sea in Iceland today lmaoooo pic.twitter.com/osHrwTEkyr — babygirl, u dont know (@Xiushook) February 25, 2019

Judith told ABC News, “I thought it [would] be quite fun. You know I always wanted to be queen. I mean, come on, that was my chance.”

Apparently, right before Judith floated away, multiple girls had been on and off the iceberg, so she assumed it would be okay for her to take a picture too.

This is the definition of adorable.