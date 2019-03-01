Trudeau Equates Procurement Of Prostitutes To Supporting ‘Canadian Workers’

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau equated the procurement of prostitutes as one way his government can “stand up for Canadian jobs,” in a Wednesday Question Period exchange with the Official Opposition Conservatives.

In response to a question from Conservative immigration critic Michelle Rempel about a report that the embattled Quebec contractor SNC-Lavalin paid $30,000 (CND) to entertain Muammar Gaddafi’s son with prostitutes, Trudeau appeared to not only confirm the story; he also tried to exonerate the company.

Rempel was quizzing Trudeau in the House of Commons about the unfolding scandal that threatens to take down the Trudeau government. Former Attorney General Jody Wilson-Raybould says she was instructed by numerous high-ranking officials in the Prime Minister’s Office to block the prosecution against Quebec mega-contractor SNC-Lavalin on fraud charges. (RELATED: Calls For Trudeau’s Resignation Made After Explosive Testimony From Former AG)

Referring to the “$30,000 worth of Canadian prostitutes that were given to Muammar Gaddafi’s son,” Rempel noted “this is the so-called victimless crime that our quote ‘feminist’ prime minister is moving mountains to cover up. When did the prime minister learn that SNC-Lavalin paid for prostitutes for Muammar Gaddafi’s son?”

Trudeau answered, “Every step of the way, we will stand up for Canadians workers, we will stand up for Canadian jobs right across this country and we will do so in a way that is consistent with our values …” (RELATED: Trudeau Principal Secretary Gerald Butts Resigns In Wake Of Judicial Scandal)

Rempel told The Daily Caller on Friday that she was shocked at Trudeau’s response to her question.

“He needs to resign,” she said. “He’s a disgusting failure that no longer has the moral authority to govern. He needs to go.”

If SNC-Lavalin is convicted on fraud charges, it will automatically make the company ineligible to apply for lucrative federal government building contracts for at least 10 years.

On Friday, Trudeau again shuffled his cabinet in order to replace the vacancy left by Wilson-Raybould, who resigned as Veterans Affairs minister after having lost the attorney general portfolio.

