U.S. Women’s Soccer To Honor Ruth Bader Ginsburg

The U.S. women’s soccer team will pay tribute to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and other celebrated female leaders during next week’s match against England.

Olympic gold-medalist and U.S. star defender Becky Sauerbrunn will feature Ginsburg’s nickname “RBG,” on the back of her jersey. Other women being honored in the same fashion include author J.K. Rowling, singer Beyonce, and performer Cardi B. (RELATED: Hollywood Elites Send ‘Get Well Soon’ Card To RBG)



“Dissenting opinion, battling cancer and then showing up to vote … what can’t she do?” Sauerbrunn said of Ginsburg, according to ESPN. “I just think she’s amazing.”

This will be yet another moment where Ginsburg will be honored in the public square as she has battled a variety of health issues in recent years, including having to undergo surgery this past December to have cancerous nodules removed from her lungs.

Last May, Ginsburg was the subject of a documentary from Magnolia Pictures titled “RBG,” as well as a biopic that was released in theaters this past year titled “On the Basis of Sex,” where she was portrayed by “Rogue One” actress Felicity Jones. (RELATED: Ginsburg Recovers Fully From Fall That Left Three Fractured Ribs)

Ginsburg returned to the bench last month for the first time since her surgery. The 85-year-old justice has indicated that she has no plans to retire in the near future.

