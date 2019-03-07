’Dreamer’ Calls DACA ‘Unconstitutional’ At Judiciary Committee

‘Dreamer’ Hilario Yanez told the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday that the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program is “unconstitutional.”

Yanez, who is a frequent critic of Democratic policies, told the committee that President Donald Trump has “every right to get rid of it,” the Washington Examiner reported. He came to the United States illegally with his parents, who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border. The DACA program has enabled him to stay in the country.

But though he supports the goal of DACA, he doesn’t believe the program was the right way of achieving that objective. (RELATED: DACA Recipient Slams Democrats, Says They Threw ‘Dreamers’ Under The Bus)

I believe what former President Obama did was the right thing to do but the wrong way to do it, which is why I believe DACA is unconstitutional and why President Trump has every right to get rid of it,” Yanez told the committee. “The best way then and today is action by Congress.”

Yanez also supports the current president on the border wall, telling Fox News, “The president is living up to his moral duties, which is to protect this country. He has every right to ask for more border security. Every past president has done this.”

In the midst of the January partial government shutdown, Trump offered Democrats a compromise over DACA if they would support a border wall.

“Let’s stand behind a permanent solution to DACA and border security reform and fix it once and for all,” Yanez concluded in his testimony.

