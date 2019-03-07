Obama: I ‘Insist’ On Paying High Taxes

Former President Barack Obama reiterated his belief that wealthy Americans should pay high taxes Thursday, saying that he “insists” on paying the “max tax.”

At the Qualtrics X4 Experience Management Summit in Salt Lake City, Utah, Obama defended his administration’s tax policies, according to a report from NBC. (RELATED: Biden Wishes Obama Had Cut Taxes)

“I always used to laugh when people would say about my tax policies, ‘He just wants to tax you to death.’ First of all, I’m the guy who pays the max tax,” Obama said. (RELATED: ‘Scale Of Tragedy’ From Global Warming Is Unprecedented)

NBC reported that attendees paid $1,399 to attend the two-day event. Obama also appeared to take a shot at his successor, President Donald Trump, for refusing to release his tax returns, claiming that doing so allows for more transparency.

“I couldn’t exercise any loopholes. Whatever the maximum rate is, I’m paying,” Obama said.

But Obama said that he has no problem paying high taxes and views such a requirement as a way to give back to his country.

“For me to be able to pay my fair share of sustaining this amazing nation so kids coming up behind me are going to have the same opportunities that I do, is something that I insist upon,” he said.

The 44th president reportedly has a net worth of $40 million.

