Liz Cheney On Vote Against Anti-Hate Resolution: ‘Clearly An Effort To Actually Protect Ilhan Omar’

Republican Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney says the anti-hate resolution passed in the House this week was “an effort to actually protect Ilhan Omar.”

The House Republican Conference Chair, one of only 23 House Republicans to vote against the bill, explained her reasoning to NBC’s Chuck Todd on Sunday morning’s edition of “Meet The Press.”

Calling her refusal to vote for the resolution “a bit of a surprise,” Todd asked Cheney if her colleagues made “a mistake by voting with the Democrats on this resolution.”

“No,” the Wyoming lawmaker responded before acknowledging that, while there was “nothing objectionable in the resolution,” she voted against it because of what it left out. (RELATED: Rep. Omar Wants To Defund Homeland Security Department)

“I think it was really clearly an effort to actually protect Ilhan Omar, to cover up her bigotry and anti-Semitism by refusing to name her,” she said. “The Democrats have yet to take any action to remove her from her committee. And they’ve got a real problem. I mean the extent to which they are now abiding by anti-Semitism, enabling anti-Semitism in their party is something we watch them struggle with, but something that’s very dangerous for the country. So, I’m hopeful they will be able to stand up and do the right thing on this.”

The GOP congresswoman released a statement Thursday via Twitter, calling it a “sham resolution.”

