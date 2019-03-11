After Canceling Show In France, Nicki Minaj Fans Chant Cardi B’s Name

Nicki Minaj canceled a concert in Bordeaux, France, just hours before it was scheduled to begin and people had already entered the venue Saturday night.

In response, some of her disgruntled fans began booing and chanting, “Cardi B, Cardi B!” as they exited the arena.

Nicki Minaj cancels yet another show probably embarrassed by upcoming videos of the stadium being empty & on top of that your “fans” leave screaming cardi’s name pic.twitter.com/bjnuvbJOpB — 24/7 HipHop News (@BenjaminEnfield) March 10, 2019

Another flop in the basket . Nicki Minaj cancels yet another show probably embarrassed by upcoming videos of the stadium being empty & on top of that your “fans” leave screaming cardi’s name throw the WHOLE tour away #NickiWRLDTour hang it up sweetie pic.twitter.com/gslHQRxzsC — DANGEROUS ARIANA (fan account) (@MessyAG1_) March 9, 2019

The two rap queens have some serious beef, which culminated in an explosive feud at a New York Fashion Week event last year. (RELATED: Cardi B and Nicki Minaj: A Brief History of Their Tumultuous Relationship)

The “Barbie Tingz” rapper, 36, hopped on Instagram and Twitter to apologize to fans, citing the Arkéa Arena’s lack of electrical power as the reason for her cancellation.

Why would an artist cancel a show & lose money? What for? When they’re already in the building, dressed, etc. The artist is just as mad as the fans when a show can’t go on. I love seeing my fans. Nothing can stop me. B4 the show, juice WRLD & I are just as excited as u guys are. — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) March 9, 2019



This is the same reason the “Superbass” singer canceled her show in Bratislava, Slovakia, last month.

However, some are saying she canceled for other reasons.

Again ? … but I keep the receipt… pic.twitter.com/dvY0KZCORM — ⚡️laydy Gaga (@LittleMomonster) March 10, 2019

#NickiWRLDTour Very bad how you treated the fans tonight. I come from Spain you are going to return all the expenses that I have done to see you? To fulfill a dream and you only write excuses because you have not been sold out. @NICKIMINAJ #NickiMinaj — ???? (@luuyonce) March 10, 2019

Show or not, it appears Minaj may have made it up to some of her fans yesterday.