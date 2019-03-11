After Canceling Show In France, Nicki Minaj Fans Chant Cardi B’s Name

Sara Malinow | Contributor

Nicki Minaj canceled a concert in Bordeaux, France, just hours before it was scheduled to begin and people had already entered the venue Saturday night.

In response, some of her disgruntled fans began booing and chanting, “Cardi B, Cardi B!” as they exited the arena.

The two rap queens have some serious beef, which culminated in an explosive feud at a New York Fashion Week event last year. (RELATED: Cardi B and Nicki Minaj: A Brief History of Their Tumultuous Relationship)

The “Barbie Tingz” rapper, 36, hopped on Instagram and Twitter to apologize to fans, citing the Arkéa Arena’s lack of electrical power as the reason for her cancellation.

This is the same reason the “Superbass” singer canceled her show in Bratislava, Slovakia, last month.

However, some are saying she canceled for other reasons.

Show or not, it appears Minaj may have made it up to some of her fans yesterday.

