Raptors Forward Serge Ibaka Gets Into Fight With Cavaliers Player Marquese Chriss

Toronto Raptors forward Serge Ibaka might be in some serious trouble with the league after a game Monday night against Cleveland.

Ibaka got tossed during the loss to the Cavaliers after he threw a punch at Marquese Chriss for really no apparent reason at all. (RELATED: Duke Basketball Star Zion Williamson Throws Down 360 Dunk Against Clemson)

Not only did he throw a punch, Ibaka was even choking him at one point. Watch the wild fight below, which also resulted in Chriss getting thrown out.

Ibaka and Chriss out here throwing punches pic.twitter.com/NwRhL6Apw4 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 12, 2019

What the hell was Ibaka thinking? As far as I can tell, Chriss didn’t do anything that bad. Was there something said while the Raptors forward was on the ground?

I didn’t see any physical contact at all to justify Ibaka’s reaction. It doesn’t make sense to me at all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Serge Ibaka (@sergeibaka) on Feb 28, 2019 at 12:09pm PST

Also, I’m not sure why Chriss got tossed. He’s the one who got attacked for no obvious reason. Is he not allowed to defend himself? (RELATED: Cavaliers Forward Marquese Chriss Dunks On Nets Center Jarrett Allen)

Should he just have stood there and taken a punch? What grown man is going to stand there and take that?

The answer is zero.

There’s probably a suspension coming down from the NBA for Ibaka. You can bet on that. As for Chriss, I honestly don’t understand what he did wrong at all. As far as the tape shows, he’s the victim here.