Tight End Jesse James Signs With The Detroit Lions For $25 Million

The Detroit Lions are inking Jesse James to a great contract.

Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that the former Steelers star tight end is getting a four-year deal worth $25 million. James will get $11 million in guarantees from Detroit.

The #Lions are giving TE Jesse James a 4-year deal worth $25M, source said. He gets $11M fully guaranteed. Big payday for the former Steeler. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 12, 2019

Damn, the Lions have been on a role. First, we get Danny Amendola and now we’re getting James too. James is an absolute stud. (RELATED: Detroit Lions Are Open To Drafting A Quarterback In The First Round)

He is the perfect kind of player for Matthew Stafford to work in the red zone and over the middle. What a genius decision. The Lions had a decent amount of cap space, and they’re putting it to good use.

At this point, should we even bother playing the regular season or are we good just crowning the Lions the NFC North champs right now?

They’re loading up, and getting ready to show up and show out next season. I know that I’ve been critical of the Lions over the past year, and for good reason.

They were incredibly disappointing in 2018. Yet, I’m starting to fill with optimism.

Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones, Jesse James and Danny Amendola are some great receiving options. I’m prepared for some very big things this upcoming season.

Don’t let me down, Detroit! Don’t do it.