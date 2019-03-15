Beto O’Rourke: ‘Beyond A Shadow Of A Doubt’ Trump Tried To Collude With Russia

Democratic presidential candidate and former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke asserted without evidence that President Donald Trump attempted to collude with Russia to win the 2016 election.

In an interview with CBS’ Gayle King that aired Friday morning, O’Rourke did not reiterate his prior calls to impeach the president, but did say he believes Trump attempted to either collude or obstruct justice. (RELATED: Beto Says He’s Open To Packing The Supreme Court)

WATCH:

“It’s beyond a shadow of a doubt that if there was not collusion, there was at least the effort to collude with a foreign power,” O’Rourke said. “Beyond the shadow of a doubt that if there was not obstruction of justice there certainly was the effort to obstruct justice.”

O’Rourke said that Trump’s firing of former FBI Director James Comey is proof that he may have obstructed justice.

“How Congress chooses to address those sets of facts and findings … is up to them,” he continued. “I think the American people are going to have a chance to decide this at the ballot box in November 2020 and perhaps that’s the best way for us to resolve these outstanding questions.”

