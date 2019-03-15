Kate Beckinsale Reveals Her Dating Deal-Breaker

Kate Beckinsale revealed that she really doesn’t like dates at Disneyland and recalled how things went downhill for her when the person she was with didn’t compliment her Minnie Mouse ears.

"I didn't like it. I don't really like dates anyway," the 46-year-old actress shared Thursday about Disneyland and dating in general during her appearance on "The Late Late Show With James Corden."

The "Underworld" star then recalled how a date she had at the Happiest Place on Earth was anything but.

“There was some sort of argument about he didn’t think I looked cute in the ears… He didn’t compliment me enough [on my Minnie Mouse ears],” Beckinsale shared. “So it was done. I was out. I was over it.”

“If you’re going to go through the trouble of buying and wearing ears, the person should be freaking out, especially if you’re over 40 because it’s a commitment,” she added.”… I was super offended.”

Over the last few months, the “Pearl Harbor” star has been spotted with the 25-year-old “Saturday Night Live” star, someone 20 years younger than the actress. During a recent “Weekend Update” episode on “SNL,” Davidson addressed their age difference and didn’t hold back.

“So if you have questions about a relationship with a big age difference, just ask Leonardo DiCaprio, Jason Statham, Michael Douglas, Richard Gere, Jeff Goldblum, Scott Disick, Dane Cook, Derek Jeter, Bruce Willis, Harrison Ford, Tommy Lee, Alec Baldwin, Sean Penn and whoever the president of France is,” the “SNL” star said. “Mel Gibson, Billy Joel, Mick Jagger, Sylvester Stallone, Eddie Murphy, Kelsey Grammer. Larry King, Larry King, Larry King, Rod Stewart and Donald Trump.”

It all comes on the heels of reports that the popular duo were first spotted spending time together at a Golden Globe Awards after-party and were recently photographed smooching at a New York Rangers hockey game following his split from singer Ariana Grande.