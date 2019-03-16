Australian Senator Slaps Teen For Cracking An Egg On The Back Of His Head During Live Interview

Australian Senator Fraser Anning responded to having an egg cracked against the back of his head by turning around and slapping the perpetrator during a live television interview.

The Queensland senator, who previously called for a ban on Muslim immigration and is currently under fire for blaming New Zealand’s lax immigration policies for recent mosque shootings, was in Melbourne giving an interview to reporters on Friday when a young man started recording, then smashed an egg into the back of his head.

Anning quickly turned around and slapped the individual, who reportedly turned out to be a 17-year-old. Then he did it again before being separated from the altercation by a staffer.

The unnamed teen was arrested by Victoria police, according to the New York Post.

Someone has just slapped an egg on the back of Australian Senator Fraser Anning’s head, who immediately turned around and punched him in the face. @politicsabc @abcnews pic.twitter.com/HkDZe2rn0X — Henry Belot (@Henry_Belot) March 16, 2019

“As always, left-wing politicians and the media will rush to claim that causes of today’s shootings lie with gun laws or those who hold nationalist views but this is all cliched nonsense,” the “One Nation” party member wrote via statement after the shooting. “The real cause of bloodshed on New Zealand streets today is the immigration program which allowed Muslim fanatics to migrate to New Zealand in the first place.” (RELATED: Christians In Western European Countries Attacked By Jihadis And Flooded With Migrants Are Reportedly Less Positive About Islam)

