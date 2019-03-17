Melania Turns Heads In Gorgeous White Coat For St. Patrick’s Day Church Service

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Melania Trump definitely turned heads Sunday when she stepped out in a gorgeous white coat for St. Patrick’s Day church service in Washington, D.C.

U.S. President Donald Trump and U.S. first lady Melania Trump walk with Interim Rector Reverend Bruce McPherson as they depart from St. John's Episcopal Church in Washington, U.S., March 17, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

U.S. President Donald Trump and U.S. first lady Melania Trump are greeted by Interim Rector Reverend Bruce McPherson as they arrive at St. John's Episcopal Church in Washington, U.S., March 17, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

The first lady looked just as striking as ever in the long sleeve button-up coat with a scalloped trim that hit just above her knees as she joined President Donald Trump for service at St. John’s Episcopal Church.

U.S. President Donald Trump and U.S. first lady Melania Trump depart from St. John's Episcopal Church in Washington, U.S., March 17, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

She completed the great look with loose hair and taupe-colored high heels. To say she looked fantastic would be an understatement. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump (2nd L) are welcome by interim rector Bruce McPherson (L) as they arrive at St. Johns Episcopal church in Washington, DC, on March 17, 2019. (Photo credit: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

U.S. President Donald J. Trump (R) and first lady Melania Trump (C) are greeted by Reverend W. Bruce McPherson (L) as they arrive to attend services at St. John's Episcopal Church March 17, 2019 in Washington, DC, USA. The Trumps are attending church on St. Patrick's Day. (Photo by Eric Lesser - Pool/Getty Images)

Trump’s incredible fashion sense is always right on point as has been documented numerous times(RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump leave St. Johns Episcopal church in Washington, DC, on March 17, 2019. (Photo credit: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

U.S. President Donald J. Trump (R) and first lady Melania Trump (C) are greeted by Reverend W. Bruce McPherson (L) as they arrive to attend services at St. John's Episcopal Church March 17, 2019 in Washington, DC, USA. The Trumps are attending church on St. Patrick's Day. (Photo by Eric Lesser - Pool/Getty Images)

Check out some of those unforgettable looks here. No matter what the season the first lady always looks terrific. (RELATED: Tiffany Trump Stuns In Sleeveless Black Dress At WH Christmas Party)

U.S. President Donald Trump and U.S. first lady Melania Trump walk with Interim Rector Reverend Bruce McPherson as they depart from St. John's Episcopal Church in Washington, U.S., March 17, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

