Democrats Destroy Fundraising Records With $11.6 Million Haul

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee reportedly raised a record-breaking $11.6 million during the month of February, according to a Wednesday Politico report.

The amount is more than the Democratic campaign arm has raised over the course of any other February, including those that fall on presidential election years. The DCCC reported that $3 million came from online donations, with an average online donation of $18.

You read that right. https://t.co/tJuN9K0uPR — Cole Leiter (@coleleiter) March 20, 2019

As DCCC Chairwoman Cheri Bustos told Politico:

Democrats across America aren’t wasting a second to protect and expand our new majority. The fact that we just had our strongest February in the history of the DCCC shows that our momentum is only growing. I’m proud to lead a DCCC that’s supported by grassroots donors who believe in bringing down the cost of health care, raising wages for everyday Americans and holding Washington Republicans accountable for their culture of corruption.

The DCCC successfully turned the Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives during the 2018 midterm elections by gaining 40 seats, granting them an 18- seat majority. The group pledged to gain 33 more seats during the 2020 election cycle. (RELATED: Liz Warren’s Fundraising Emails Are Directing Donors To Her Facebook Page)

BREAKING: After flipping FORTY seats from red to blue in 2018, we’ve officially got our sights set on THIRTY-THREE more — and we’re ready to get to work! Take a look at our first offensive battlefield of the 2020 cycle: pic.twitter.com/O6oHgY2DFd — DCCC (@dccc) January 28, 2019

The DCCC released their map at the end of January, so it’s clear Democratic donors are doubling down on expanding their lead in the House

It’s been a good year so far for some Democrats. Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke reportedly earned more than $6 million during the first 24 hours after he officially announced he was running for president in the 2020 Democratic primary, breaking a presidential fundraising record.

Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders broke the same record just weeks before O’Rourke’s announcement when he also raised nearly $6 million from roughly 223,000 people in the first 24 hours after his announcement.