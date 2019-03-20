Here Are All Of The Terms You Need To Stay ‘Woke’ On The Transgender Community

Your first name

The Department of Defense released guidelines Wednesday concerning transgender service members, which indicate that people require a waiver to serve if they have gender dysphoria.

The guidelines come out in response to President Donald Trump’s ban on most transgender troops last March. After numerous challenges, a federal court judge ruled last week that the administration can continue with the partial ban. (RELATED: Pentagon To Activate Transgender Military Ban After Judge Removes Block)

The ban places an increased focus on the transgender community as more people speak out for and against the new policy. As more voices from the transgender community are heard, their particular terminology is entering public consciousness. (RELATED: Alyssa Milano Says She’s ‘A Gay Man’ In Weird Tweet, Doubles-Down On Critics)

Here are some terms and examples you may hear as this story unfolds.

AMAB: Acronym for “Assigned Male At Birth.”

“I was AMAB, but I am now a transwoman.”

AFAB: Acronym for “Assigned Female At Birth.”

“I was AFAB, but I am now a transman.”

Binary: Classification of two distinct genders that people are assigned at birth based on biological sex; one gender is masculine and one is feminine.

“Break the binary!”

Binder: Sometimes worn by transgender people, it constricts the breasts to portray a more flat-chested appearance.

Boi: A female-bodied person who intentionally or non-intentionally expresses and presents culturally/stereotypically masculine characteristics, particularly boyish. Also, one who enjoys being perceived or identifies themselves as a “boy” rather than a “man.”

Boy mode: The time spent presenting as male by a transgender individual. The opposite is girl mode.

“I’m in boy/girl mode right now.”

Cis: Abbreviation of “cisgender,” term used for people whose gender identity matches with what they were assigned at birth.

The arguments against trans women participating in sports are based in the same stereotypes that are used to keep cis women off the playing field. Sex discrimination in sports is wrong. Period. https://t.co/qNik9Sc33J — ACLU (@ACLU) March 13, 2019

Cishet: A person who is both cisgender and heterosexual.

Clocked: Also known as “getting read.” To be detected as a person who cross-dresses or is transexual.

“I want to go out, but I’m afraid of being clocked.”

Copenhagen Capon: Slang for a transexual person.

Deadname: The birth name of somebody who has changed their name. Most commonly attributed to transexual people.

it costs, and i can’t stress this enough, zero dollars to not deadname trans people — danny nett (@dannynett) March 12, 2019

Down Low: Also referred to as “D/L,” meaning “in the closet,” or not publicly a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

“In high school, some guys were down low.”

Drab: A term used by cross genders to indicate wearing the clothes traditionally associated with your birth sex. A male to female crossdresser may say she is “in drab” if the crossdresser was wearing a suit.

Drag King: A person who performs masculinity theatrically. (RELATED: Nancy Pelosi Claims Drag Queens Can Help Politicians Be More Authentic)

The UK drag queen scene is well established – but are we about to see a rise in drag kings too? Here’s what performer @AdamAll_Drag thinks ???? Check out the full interview here: https://t.co/dJodeaUVUg | #LGBT #DragKings #DragQueens #DragRace pic.twitter.com/Tk9A4h1eU2 — Openly ????️‍???? (@Openly) February 28, 2019

En Femme: A term used by male-to-female crossdressers to indicate being cross-dressed and not in male traditional clothes.

Femme: Feminine identified person of any gender/sex.

Femme-n’-m’s: A slang term for estrogen pills. Male-to-female transwomen use estrogen pills to induce changes in their body during Estrogen Hormone Therapy.

FFS: Stands for “Facial Feminization Surgery.” The procedure alters typically male features closer to female features.

FTM, F2M: Short for “Female-To-Male.”

“I am a F2M trans…”

Full-Time: Living in the social role of the sex opposite that assigned at birth. “Living full-time.”

“I’m living full-time as a MTF transgender.”

Gender Dysphoria: The distress felt by transexuals caused when a person’s sex at birth does not align with which they identify.

Norwegian Clinical Psychologists Reveal The Complexities Involved In Working With Children And Teens Experiencing Gender Dysphoria https://t.co/J1PRefVSDS pic.twitter.com/SzmDTFdDyX — BPS Research Digest (@ResearchDigest) March 9, 2019

Gender Euphoria: The feeling a transgender person gets when he/she/they are able to present as the gender they identify with and people treat them accordingly.

GG, GW: Stands for “Genetic Girl” or “Genetic Woman,” a female born female.

Hermie: An intersex person, short for hermaphrodite.

Hir: A gender-neutral pronoun, used in place of him/her. Pronounced “here.”

In The Closet: Refers to a homosexual, bisexual, transperson or intersex person who will not or cannot disclose their sex.

Ladyboy: In Thailand and the Philippines, a commonly used slang term for a transexual prostitute. Also known as “kathoeys.”

MTF, M2F: Short for “Male-To-Female.”

“I’m a M2F trans…”

Non-op: Also known as non-operative, individuals who may not desire to attain gender reassignment surgery, and may or may not take hormone therapy.

Passing: A term used to describe successfully being perceived as a member of your preferred gender regardless of birth sex. Some prefer “being read as a man” or “being read as a woman.”

Pre-op: Also known as pre-operative, individuals who have not received gender reassignment surgery but desire so and are seeking it as an option.

Stealth: A transitioned transexual may choose not to reveal his or her transexual status. Referred to as “going stealth” or “being stealth.” (RELATED: Transgender Athletes Place First And Second In Track Championships)

TERF: “Trans-Exclusionary Radical Feminist.” The group of feminists that claim trans women are not really “women.”

A transgender-exclusionary radical feminist, or TERF, is a contentious term used to describe feminists whose views about gender are seen as anti-transgender. – @NBCOUT https://t.co/eRBru5x0yL — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 11, 2019

Transgay: A transexual man who is attracted to men.

Transgeekery: An impressive technical task done by someone who is transgender and a geek.

Transgender Charlie: A transgender bathroom. (RELATED: Transgender Student Gets $800,000 After Bathroom Lawsuit)

‘Whatever, just please wash your hands’ – Dunedin theatre installs quirky inclusive signs: https://t.co/jaWBVoU7OI pic.twitter.com/wkFOc8V7W3 — 1 NEWS (@1NewsNZ) March 28, 2017

Transgenderific: A derogatory term for one who gloats about being transgender.

Transtrender: A person who calls themselves a transgender person because they think it makes them cool or special.

“No, I am not a transtrender.”

Truscum: People who think gender dysphoria is an essential component of being transexual and anyone who does not experience it is fake. Pronounced “true scum.”

Tucute: Someone, who may or may not be transgender themselves, who believes that gender dysphoria is not necessary to be transgender. The term was formed on Tumblr.

Two-Spirit: A gender identity in which someone is “two-spirited” or their body has both a masculine and feminine spirit. The idea originated with Native Americans.

Ze: A gender-neutral pronoun used in place of she/he. Pronounced “zee.”

You can click here for more information on these terms.