Mike Singletary Not Sure If Johnny Manziel Will Play For The Express Against Birmingham

There’s no guarantee Johnny Manziel will take a single snap in his first game for the Memphis Express.

According to Memphis News reporter Jason Munz, head coach Mike Singletary is “not sure if Manziel will play this weekend” when the Express go up against Birmingham on the NFL Network Sunday night. (RELATED: Johnny Ma nziel Signs With The Memphis Express In The AAF)

Singletary says he’s not sure if Manziel will play this weekend. Says they’ll wait and see how things go in practice. — Jason Munz (@munzly) March 19, 2019

I can’t blame Singletary for not wanting to rush Manziel into the starting lineup. This is professional football we’re talking about.

Getting some reps after a week of practice is one hell of a tall order for any quarterback, especially one who has to learn a new offense. (RELATED: Johnny Manziel Shows Off Arm Strength)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Memphis Express (@aafexpress) on Mar 18, 2019 at 11:36am PDT

So, I wouldn’t be too surprised at all if the Texas A&M Heisman winner doesn’t get off the bench in his first game in a new league. Wouldn’t surprise me at all.

Yet, I’m sure the guys running the AAF want him on the field as quickly as possible.

If he sits this week, which would be understandable, he’ll still get on the field sooner than later. The AAF didn’t bring him in so that he could sit on the bench.

Manziel was brought in to generate some serious hype. That only happens if he’s on the field. You’ve got to let Johnny be Johnny!

Either way, I’ll probably still tune in Sunday night just in case he does get a package or two. It should be a lot of fun to see if he can tear up the Alliance.