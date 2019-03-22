Former CIA Officer Advocates For Terrorist Registry After His Colleague Was Killed

Former CIA officer Bryan Dean Wright pushed for the creation of an easily accessible terrorist registry on “Fox & Friends” Friday, citing the death of his fellow operative Mike Spann.

John Walker Lindh, an American ex-Taliban fighter, was set to be released early from prison after being involved in an uprising to kill U.S. nationals that led to Spann’s death. Wright said Lindh and other former terrorists should be tracked by the U.S. government upon their release and the government should provide an easy-to-reach registry.

“[Spann was] an amazing guy. He had three kids. A wonderful wife, and I guarantee you right now they are living through a nightmare knowing that this man could be back out on the streets without any kind of following by the government to ensure they know where he’s at and what he’s doing,” Wright said.

Wright said almost one-third of Gitmo detainees go back to fighting against America and said 75 more terrorists are due to be released into major U.S. cities by the year 2025.

“Let’s take the case of some of the Gitmo detainees, a guy named Karawi — he served his time in Gitmo, went back to Saudi Arabia, went through this de-radicalization program. They released him from that program, and within days, he goes to Yemen and joins the fight with Al Qaeda there,” he continued.

“We know that his case is not an odd or outlier example, by the way. So we know about 30 percent of Gitmo detainees go on to join the fight once more. So that’s already bad. The more horrifying point is that the U.S. government, we don’t know well which one of these detainees, whether it’s Walker Lindh or otherwise, will be the 30 percent that goes back in the fight or 70 percent that stays straight, as it were. So that’s the really terrifying part, and on top of that, Walker Lindh isn’t alone. We’ve got about 75 or more of these folks coming back online, coming back into our cities in New York and Tucson by 2025. So this is just the beginning. Walker Lindh is just the tip of the iceberg.”

Wright also said the government should follow terrorists for the same reason they follow sex offenders. (RELATED: UK To Add Hezbollah To List Of Banned Terrorist Groups)

“We know that sexual offenders once they are re-released back into our communities, not only do we follow them, but we do that because about 5 to 20 percent of these folks re-offend,” he said.

“So we want to make sure we know where all of them are at. But terrorists, we know that at lease 30 percent of them re-offend. So why wouldn’t we do something about this? Why wouldn’t we have this registry? It makes far too much sense.”

