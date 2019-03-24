Dr. Dre Says His Daughter Got Into USC ‘All On Her Own’ After He Donated $70 Million To The School

Dr. Dre is very proud of his daughter for getting into USC.

The superstar rapper posted a photo of himself on Instagram late Saturday with his daughter Truly holding her USC admission letter, and captioned the post, “My daughter got accepted into USC all on her own. No jail time!!!”

It’s an obvious shot at the likes of Lori Loughlin and others who allegedly bribed their children’s way into schools such as USC and others. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Hottest Women On Instagram)

Dr. Dre a savage for the caption tho pic.twitter.com/5qDRxyfgYG — John K. Moore (@InSearchofJay) March 24, 2019

However, it is worth noting that Dr. Dre did make a donation of $70 million to USC in 2013 to start the USC Jimmy Iovine and Andre Young Academy for Arts and Technology, according to the Daily Mail.

Now, I’m sure a lot of people would pile on her and claim that Dr. Dre’s donation is the reason his daughter got in. Who really knows? Sure, writing a check for $70 million probably didn’t hurt, but that happened when she was in middle school.

That’s one hell of a long game strategy if he was trying to get her into USC.

The reality of the situation is that if you’re dad has a building named on campus after him, then you’re probably going to be just fine when admission time comes around.

Of course, that’s not to say Truly isn’t super smart herself. Her dad is one of the best businessmen that the entertainment world has ever seen.

Either way, writing a check for $70 million is one hell of a power move!

