Trump Jr. Lays Into ‘Sick And Twisted Conspiracy Theories’ Of ‘Collusion Truthers’

Donald Trump Jr. laid into Democrats and many in the media in his first full public statement regarding the conclusions reached by special counsel Robert Mueller.

“The farce that the Democrats & their media lackeys perpetrated on the American people for over 2 years should never be forgotten!” he tweeted along with a full statement.

He began with an attack on the media, blaming a number of outlets for perpetuating the collusion narrative without evidence to back it up.

After more than 2 years of non-stop conspiracy theories from CNN, MSNBC, Buzzfeed and the rest of the mainstream media, as well as daily lies and smears coming from Democrats in Washington, the Mueller Report proves what those of us with sane minds have known all along, there was ZERO collusion with Russia.

Trump also noted that in the hours since it was announced that there would be no further indictments related to the probe — and that Mueller had found no evidence of collusion or obstruction — there are a number of Democrats and media personalities who don’t appear ready to move on. (RELATED: Ted Cruz Blasts House Democrats: ‘They Are Going To Impeach The President For Being Donald Trump)

Sadly, instead of apologizing for needlessly destabilizing the country in a transparent attempt to delegitimize the 2016 election, it’s clear that the Collusion Truthers in the media and the Democrat Party are only going to double down on their sick and twisted conspiracy theories moving forward.

Trump concluded with a call to “honest journalists,” challenging them to be courageous enough to “hold these now fully debunked truthers accountable and treat them with the scorn and ridicule that they so deserve.”

Trump Jr. may be right — in the hours since Mueller gave his report to Attorney General William Barr, a number of Democrats have indicated that they plan to forge ahead. House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler told CNN’s Dana Bash that “we know there was collusion,” and he intended to continue investigating regardless of Mueller’s findings.

