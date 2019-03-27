Alliance Of American Football Majority Owner Says The League Could Be ‘Discontuining’

The AAF might be in some serious trouble, and it sounds like the league could be doomed.

USA Today reported the following Wednesday:

The first-year Alliance of American Football’s inability to secure cooperation from the NFL Players’ Association to use young players from NFL rosters has put the AAF in danger of folding, Tom Dundon, the league’s majority owner, told USA TODAY Sports on Wednesday. “If the players union is not going to give us young players, we can’t be a development league,” said Dundon, who invested $250 million into the league in February. “We are looking at our options, one of which is discontinuing the league.” … Dundon said he is considering all options and expects to make a decision about the league’s future over the next two days.

I just don’t understand this at all. How could the AAF be potentially over after a single season? The TV ratings are strong and people are interested, but it sounds like that’s not good enough.

None of this adds up, especially when you consider the fact Dundon dropped a quarter of a billion dollars into the league. Something just doesn’t sound right here.

The AAF wants fringe NFL players in the offseason, and it sounds like the NFL isn’t in a rush to provide them. Even so, how could that tank the AAF so soon?

They even just added Johnny Manziel. Everything seems to be on track for the new startup league. As to why it’s in so much trouble, I just don’t get it. (RELATED: Johnny Manziel Throws For 48 Yards, Rushes For 20 In AAF Debut)

The players aren’t making millions and the contracts aren’t guaranteed. The NFL is even putting games on the NFL Network. You’d think everything should be going great.

It sounds like we’re going to get our answer in a couple days. Let’s hope like hell it’s a good decision and outcome.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter