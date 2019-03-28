Ivanka Shines In Black-And-White Houndstooth Pants Suit During Kentucky Trip

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Ivanka Trump truly shined Thursday when she showed up in a gorgeous black-and-white houndstooth pant suit during her tour of a Toyota plant in Georgetown, Kentucky.

The first daughter looked just as striking as ever in the long-sleeve button up jacket with gold buttons that she paired with matching pants as she checked out the facility and signed the White House “Pledge to American Workers.” (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

“I can tell you that the federal government and the White House are laser focused on ensuring that this country’s greatest asset, which is our workforce, is prepared to fill the jobs of today and the jobs of tomorrow,” Ivanka shared, per CBS WLKY.

Several clips/pics have surfaced on social media highlighting her tour of the plant. (RELATED: Tiffany Trump Stuns In Sleeveless Black Dress At WH Christmas Party)

Ahead of the trip, the first daughter tweeted about how excited she was to return to the state. (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks As First Lady [SLIDESHOW])

“I am excited to return to the great State of Kentucky tomorrow to visit @Toyota’s largest car manufacturing plant in North America and thank them for their $13 Billion investment in the United States, announced this month,” Ivanka wrote, along with an article about what her trip would entail.

Her fashion sense is always right on no matter what the occasion. Check out some of those unforgettable looks here.

