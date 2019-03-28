Ivanka Shines In Black-And-White Houndstooth Pants Suit During Kentucky Trip

Ivanka Trump truly shined Thursday when she showed up in a gorgeous black-and-white houndstooth pant suit during her tour of a Toyota plant in Georgetown, Kentucky.

The first daughter looked just as striking as ever in the long-sleeve button up jacket with gold buttons that she paired with matching pants as she checked out the facility and signed the White House “Pledge to American Workers.” (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

Toyota of North America president Jim Lentz joined presidential advisor Ivanka Trump in signing the “Pledge to American Workers,” which pledges continued training for jobs. @heraldleader pic.twitter.com/GXot9NsXWn — Marcus Dorsey (@mdorseymedia) March 28, 2019

Presidential advisor Ivanka Trump and KY gov. Matt Bevin tried on exoskeleton suits in the Georgetown Toyota manufacturing plant which gives support to workers to lift heavy objects up. @heraldleader pic.twitter.com/xkCboOlQtf — Marcus Dorsey (@mdorseymedia) March 28, 2019

“I can tell you that the federal government and the White House are laser focused on ensuring that this country’s greatest asset, which is our workforce, is prepared to fill the jobs of today and the jobs of tomorrow,” Ivanka shared, per CBS WLKY.

Several clips/pics have surfaced on social media highlighting her tour of the plant. (RELATED: Tiffany Trump Stuns In Sleeveless Black Dress At WH Christmas Party)

Gov.Bevin showing Ivanka Trump device that helps Toyota workers lift heavy equipment safely.@LEX18News pic.twitter.com/KDpNR5f09d — Leigh Searcy (@LSearcLex) March 28, 2019

Ivanka Trump is here getting a demonstration of the exoskeleton equipment used by Toyota. pic.twitter.com/U005GqVHBQ — Caray Grace (@caraygrace) March 28, 2019

Ivanka Trump getting interactive tour of Toyota. She tried on exoskeleton used to help employees lift heavy equipment safely.@LEX18News pic.twitter.com/itsQb6d3oM — Leigh Searcy (@LSearcLex) March 28, 2019

Ahead of the trip, the first daughter tweeted about how excited she was to return to the state. (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks As First Lady [SLIDESHOW])

“I am excited to return to the great State of Kentucky tomorrow to visit @Toyota’s largest car manufacturing plant in North America and thank them for their $13 Billion investment in the United States, announced this month,” Ivanka wrote, along with an article about what her trip would entail.

I am excited to return to the great State of Kentucky tomorrow to visit @Toyota’s largest car manufacturing plant in North America and thank them for their $13 Billion investment in the United States, announced this month!

https://t.co/MfiWopKJyF — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) March 27, 2019

