Jamie Lynn Spears Turns 28 Years Old

Jamie Lynn Spears’ birthday is April 4. To celebrate her 28th birthday, we put together this slideshow of her greatest photos.

Jamie Lynn Spears is an American actress and singer. She is the little sister of pop singer Britney Spears. She was born in Mississippi, but grew up in Louisiana. While Jamie Lynn was a baby, her mother moved her daughters to New York City to help Britney make it big.

After Britney’s career took off, Jamie Lynn began to be interested in an acting and singing career. She made her first appearance in Britney’s concert movie “Total Britney Live” in 2001. (RELATED: Brittney Spears’ Sister Celebrates ‘Miracle Anniversary’ Of Daughter’s Life-Threatening Accident)

Her first big role came in Nickelodeon’s comedy show “All That” for two seasons. Jamie Lynn is most known for her role as Zoey in Emmy-nominated “Zoey 101.” Her acting career was cut short after she became pregnant in 2007 at age 16.

Jamie Lynn has focused on her singing career since even performing at the Grand Ole Opry.