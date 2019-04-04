Khabib Calls Conor McGregor A Rapist, McGregor Responds With Claim That Khabib’s Wife Might Be A Goat

Things are getting downright nasty between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The two UFC stars have been feuding over the past few days, and things have now escalated to an unreal point. It all started when McGregor referred to Khabib’s wife as a towel because of being covered up during her wedding. (SLIDESHOW: These UFC Women Really Hate Wearing Clothes)

Khabib hit back by calling the Irish-born fighting star a “rapist” and shared a photo of his rival with his hands on a woman’s legs. McGregor is currently being investigated for alleged sexual assault in Ireland.

Rapist, you are Rapist.

You are a hypocrite who is not responsible for your actions. Justice will find you.

We will see.@TheNotoriousMMA pic.twitter.com/317rLK5TVN — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) April 3, 2019

Well, as I’m sure you can all imagine, the famous fighter didn’t take being called a rapist well at all.

He tweeted and then deleted a claim that the Khabib might have married a “goat” late Wednesday afternoon. You can see a screenshot of the tweet below. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Greatest Ronda Rousey Photos On The Internet)

Realizing how offensive the goat tweet might have been to some people, McGregor tweeted that he wanted to “move forward, with my fans of all faiths and all backgrounds.” (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Sexiest Paige VanZant Photos On The Internet)

I want to move forward, with my fans of all faiths and all backgrounds.

All faiths challenge us to be our best selves.

It is one world and one for all

Now see you in the Octagon. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 4, 2019

McGregor might claim that he’s retired, but he’s behaving in a fashion that has me 100 percent convinced that he’ll fight again.

There’s no reason for this kind of trash talk unless he’s gunning for a rematch with Khabib, who won their first fight at UFC 229.

Conor McGregor v Khabib The ending What the heck!! #UFC229 pic.twitter.com/DyJswVbcXd — Bin Veto (@binveto) October 7, 2018

I have no idea how this is going to end, but I can pretty much promise you that it’s only going to get worse. Khabib and McGregor have both thrown such low blows that I’m not sure anybody can push back from the table at this point.

We might have escalated past the point of no return. Calling a man a rapist and calling a man’s wife a goat are two of the biggest insults to hurl at somebody that I can think of.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Apr 2, 2019 at 11:55am PDT

As a betting man, I’d bet that these two 100 percent fight again. There’s pretty much no doubt in my mind at all.

If they keep up the trash talk, you can bet the pay-per-views will be through the roof. Dana White is probably sitting back in a chair just laughing nonstop knowing how much money he’ll make.