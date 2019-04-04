Wisconsin’s Football Team Releases Cringeworthy Video Set To Ariana Grande Song

The Wisconsin football team has brought great shame to the program thanks to a recent Instagram post.

My beloved Badgers squad posted a video celebrating five straight bowl games Wednesday. There’s nothing wrong with that. Nothing at all. We should be celebrating winning so many bowl games. (RELATED: Should Graham Mertz Start At Quarterback For The Wisconsin Badgers In 2019?)

That’s not the issue. The issue is that they set the video to Ariana Grande’s song “7 Rings.” That, my close friends and fans, is 100% unacceptable.

Now, don’t get me wrong, that song bangs. No question about it. However, it’s not a football song at all. Not even a little bit. (RELATED: Hype Continues To Grow That Quarterback Graham Mertz Could Start For Wisconsin)

It’s the opposite of a football song, and we should all be ashamed to have it associated with our program. What this atrocity of a video below.

Seriously, what the hell was that? Are we a football team or are we a group of young men in a pop band? Judging from the video above, they’re gunning for the second option.

Do you see Alabama releasing dumb videos like this? Of course not. Not at all. They win titles and they take the game seriously.

I also just checked Clemson’s Instagram page. I didn’t see Ariana Grande anywhere. They also win rings. Coincidence? Probably not.

Finally, I hope all the SEC fanboys out there are listening up and paying attention. All anybody accuses me of being is biased these days.

I don’t see any of you being this critical of your teams. Not even close. You guys should have an ounce of the courage that I do to hold my beloved teams accountable. The world would be a much better place if that were the case.

