Street Artist Trolls Alec Baldwin Over Parking Spot Arrest, And Even He Admits It ‘IS Funny’

A street artist had a little fun Friday at Alec Baldwin’s expense, and even the actor had to admit it was funny following the trouble he got into over a parking spot scuffle earlier this year.

“Outside my building. Not funny. It IS funny, but not funny. You catch me?” the 61-year-old actor captioned his post on Instagram, along with a picture of the message on the street outside his New York apartment building that read, “Reserved Alec Baldwin.” (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alec Baldwin (@alecbaldwininsta) on Apr 5, 2019 at 6:42am PDT

The “Saturday Night Live” star’s family saw his post and immediately had to share their thoughts about the new piece of artwork outside his building. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

“It’s pretty damn funny,” his 23-year-old daughter and model Ireland Basinger Baldwin replied. (RELATED: Trump Responds With Four Words After Hearing That Alec Baldwin Was Arrested)

His brother, actor Billy Baldwin, also thought it was “hilarious”: “No … not funny. Not funny at all … hilarious,” Billy wrote next to the shot. (RELATED: Alec Baldwin Arrested Over Parking Spot Altercation)

It all comes after the “Beetlejuice” star appeared in court where he pleaded guilty to harassment over a spat with another driver, who he has since claimed thought was going to run over his wife.

Baldwin was sentenced to attend anger-management courses and pay $120 fine. He opened up about the experience and joked last month that it has made him realize he’s “not that angry.”