Street Artist Trolls Alec Baldwin Over Parking Spot Arrest, And Even He Admits It ‘IS Funny’
A street artist had a little fun Friday at Alec Baldwin’s expense, and even the actor had to admit it was funny following the trouble he got into over a parking spot scuffle earlier this year.
"Outside my building. Not funny. It IS funny, but not funny. You catch me?" the 61-year-old actor captioned his post on Instagram, along with a picture of the message on the street outside his New York apartment building that read, "Reserved Alec Baldwin."
View this post on Instagram
The "Saturday Night Live" star's family saw his post and immediately had to share their thoughts about the new piece of artwork outside his building.
"It's pretty damn funny," his 23-year-old daughter and model Ireland Basinger Baldwin replied.
His brother, actor Billy Baldwin, also thought it was "hilarious": "No … not funny. Not funny at all … hilarious," Billy wrote next to the shot.
It all comes after the “Beetlejuice” star appeared in court where he pleaded guilty to harassment over a spat with another driver, who he has since claimed thought was going to run over his wife.
Baldwin was sentenced to attend anger-management courses and pay $120 fine. He opened up about the experience and joked last month that it has made him realize he’s “not that angry.”