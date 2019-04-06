PREVIEW: Final Four Games Begin Saturday Night At 6:09 EST On CBS

Ladies and gentlemen, the Final Four has finally arrived.

The greatest event in all of sports will get underway at 6:09 p.m. EST tonight on CBS when Auburn and Virginia take the court for a spot in the title game. Michigan State vs. Texas Tech will follow afterwards. (RELATED: The March Madness Bracket Has Been Released)

This is the day we wait all year for. It’s the day that begins the three greatest basketball games of the year. We get two today and then the title game Monday. (RELATED: Final Four Tickets Cost As Little As $400)

If you’re not juiced, then buy a planet ticket to fly your loser attitude straight out of the country. For the next three days, we’re locked in on college basketball and not another damn thing matters.

These games should be epic, and I’m ready to finally go on the record with my prediction. In game one, I’m taking Tony Bennett and the Cavaliers over Auburn. The Tigers had a great run, but it will end tonight.

Virginia is playing with the burning passion of redemption, and they’re going to get it today.

In game two, I’m taking Michigan State without a doubt. Give me the Spartans all day over the Red Raiders. Izzo’s guys knocked off Duke, and they’re going to control the game from start to finish today.

They’re going to make Texas Tech wish they were in any other location on the planet rather than in a stadium in Minneapolis against the Spartans.

Now, I hope you are all ready. Make sure the beer is cold, the food is good and get your bets in before tip-off.

If you’re not excited for today, then I’m just going to assume you weren’t excited about the Miracle on Ice. Those people have no place in civilized society.

Sound off in the comments with who you’re taking, and don’t miss a second of the action.