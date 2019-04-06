Texas Tech Beats Michigan State In Final Four Matchup

The college basketball national championship game is officially set.

Texas Tech and Virginia will battle for all the marbles on Monday night in Minnesota. The Red Raiders knocked off Michigan State Saturday night to solidify the matchup.

Matt Mooney gives Texas Tech a 12 point lead and Patrick Mahomes approves #FinalFour pic.twitter.com/JnivZWtoRv — Subjective to Sports (@STSports_) April 7, 2019



It was a low-scoring game early, with the Red Raiders leading 23-21 at halftime, and it remained that way with Texas Tech building a big lead in the second half, and ultimately holding on for a 61-51 win. (RELATED: MSU Coach Tom Izzo Wants A Second National Championship To Feel Validated)



Meanwhile, Michigan State finishes the season in the Final Four. It was the Spartans’ eight Final Four appearance under legendary head coach Tom Izzo.

Before 2018, the Red Raiders had never made it even a Sweet 16. In just three years at Texas Tech, head coach Chris Beard has already taken the program to an Elite Eight and now a national championship game. That’s some serious coaching.

This year’s title game will feature two great coaches and two experienced teams. Virginia head coach Tony Bennett and Beard are two of the best in the business, and I can’t wait to see what they have in store for us on Monday night.

It should be a great one.

