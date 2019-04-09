Report: Lori Loughlin And Mossimo Giannulli Facing A Minimum Of 2 Years In Prison

“Full House” actress Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli could take a plea deal with a two-year minimum prison sentence attached.

Loughlin and Giannulli are among several parents who have been offered plea deals in the nation-wide college admissions scandal, according to a TMZ report published Tuesday. Everyone has been offered a plea deal in the case, but prosecutors are only approving pleas with prison time attached, sources said.

Prosecutors expect the parents involved in the case to take a plea quickly, or they plan to add charges such as money laundering. The added charge would increase the prison time the parents would receive. (RELATED: Lori Loughlin Reportedly Signs Autographs Before College Admissions Scam Hearing)

Loughlin and her husband have been accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to have their daughters admitted to the University of Southern California as fake rowing recruits.

“Desperate Housewives” star Felicity Huffman pleaded guilty Monday and faces at least four months in prison, TMZ reports. Huffman paid $15,000 to have confessed admissions scammer Rick Singer find someone to take her oldest daughter’s SAT.

“I am ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues and the educational community,” Huffman said in a statement following the acceptance of her plea. “I want to apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices to support their children and to honestly do so.”