Stay-At-Home Mom Wants To Turn Her Hometown Into A Sanctuary City — For Gun Owners
WATCH:
A stay-at-home mom is leading the movement in her hometown to turn it into a sanctuary city—for gun owners.
Rodona Grossman-Devereaux is a stay-at-home mom in Kennewick, Washington, and she is one of many in the state who are against Washington Initiative 1639 (I-1639), which was approved November 2018. (RELATED: Washington Passes Sweeping Gun Control Bill That Raises Age Limit on Some Gun Purchases)
I-1639, which went into effect January, raises the age limit to semi-automatic rifles from 18 to 21, imposed a 10-day waiting period to purchase the firearms and also requires gun owners to lock up firearms or face criminal charges, among other things.
“If there are sanctuaries for illegals, why not gun owners?” Devereaux asked. “There are so many violations. It’s not just the Second Amendment that’s violated—it’s the Fourth Amendment, it’s the Fourteenth Amendment, it’s ridiculous.”
In an interview with The Daily Caller, Devereaux explains what she and others are doing around the state to push back against I-1639.
————————————————————————————-
The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of The Daily Caller.
Check out TheDC’s fantastic videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to avoid missing out.
NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s most popular shows:
Nike Sides With Colin Kaepernick, Many Customers Revolt
Inside The Daily Caller’s Exclusive Oval Office Interview With President Donald Trump
Would You Rather Date A Trump Supporter or MS-13 Gang Member?
New Details About The ‘Muslim Extremist’ Compound In New Mexico
‘Trophy Culture’ Hijacks New Jersey High School Cheer Squad
Fact Checking White House ‘Truth Seekers’ On North Korea
Democrats’ New Campaign Message: ‘Drain The Swamp’
‘Fake News’ Defends Brutal MS-13 Gang