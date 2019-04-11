Disney Finally Announces A Launch Date For Its Streaming Site And What Fans Can Expect

Disney has announced that its video streaming site, called Disney Plus, will finally be a reality this November and it means a lot of changes for people.

It has been more than a year since news first broke of the entertainment powerhouse’s plans to enter the streaming industry and compete with the likes of Netflix, Amazon and HBO, just to name a few. But Thursday we finally found out when it’s happening and what it means to subscribers, per the New York Post. (RELATED: ‘Black Panther’ Is A Quasi-Religious Atonement For White Guilt)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Avengers: Endgame (@avengers) on Apr 2, 2019 at 8:05am PDT

According to the outlet:

Disney Plus will roll out in the U.S. on November 12 at a price of $6.99 per month, or $69.99 per year. That’s well below the $13 monthly fee Netflix charges for its most popular streaming plan, signaling Disney’s determination to woo subscribers as it vies to become a major player in a field that has turned “binge watching” into a common ritual.

And here’s the kicker, because Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars are part of the Disney brand now, fans of those films will only be able to catch new movies by subscribing to the new Disney Plus site. So, any movies that came out in 2019 and going forward, including the blockbuster hit, “Captain Marvel” and the highly-anticipated film “Avengers: Endgame” will only be available to watch on the new site. (RELATED: Disney Announces Full Cast Of Live-Action ‘Lion King’ Reboot)

Thrilled to share a first look at Disney+ with you! pic.twitter.com/iiqjFjaNra — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) April 11, 2019

Per Variety:

At launch, Disney+ will include 7,500 episodes, 25 original series, 400 library movie titles, and 100 recent theatrical films releases, according to Agnes Chu, senior vice president, Content, Disney+. That includes exclusive rights to all 30 seasons of “The Simpsons,” which Disney obtained rights to through the acquisition of 21st Century Fox. In year five, it expects to have an annual production slate of some 50 originals, Chu said.

New projects are already underway for the new service and include such things as, “the first live-action ‘Star Wars’ series, created by Jon Favreau” and “a rebooted ‘High School Musical’ series,” just to name a few. (RELATED: Disney Celebrates Gay Pride Month With Rainbow Mickey Ears)

The company’s decision to end its licensing relationship with Netflix, in order to launch the service, will cost the company $150 million in licensing revenue alone. But Disney is banking on the fact that by giving fans a place where they can find their beloved animated classics and familiar franchises the company will make up the losses and projects to be profitable by 2024.