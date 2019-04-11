Ian Rapoport Says He Hasn’t Heard Any Reports That Dwayne Haskins’ Draft Stock Is Dropping

Dwayne Haskins’ NFL draft stock might not be dropping at after all.

There had been a report that Haskins was “sinking” in the eyes of NFL scouts. However, that might not be the case. Ian Rapoport said Wednesday on the NFL Network that he has “not heard” that the Ohio State legend is “falling” in the draft. (RELATED: Oakland Raiders Work Out Kyler Murray, Will Also Work Out Dwayne Haskins)

From Up to the Minute Live: On #OSU QB Dwayne Haskins and his draft stock… pic.twitter.com/rDeBlJ53g2 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 10, 2019

Rapoport is one the best journalists in the game, and he’s usually on top of everything. If he’s not hearing things, then I’d be extremely hesitant to believe Haskins is falling.

As he pointed out in the video above, what would even be the reason? He’s got a big arm, he’s been impressive at everything that matters and there’s no off-the-field red flags.

Something just isn’t adding up here.

I would be all over Haskins if I was an NFL general manager. With the quarterback market being as bad as it is, he can absolutely play in this league.

There’s no doubt in my mind at all about that. Teams are going to regret passing on him if they actually believe he’s stock is dropping.

I can promise you that much.

The first round of the NFL draft will be April 25. We’ll find out then just how serious any reports about Haskins might be.

It’ll be truly mind-boggling if he falls down the board.