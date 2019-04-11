LeBron Photobombs Dwyane Wade’s Final On-Court Interview

For four years, Dwyane Wade and LeBron James formed arguably one of the greatest duos in NBA history, and on Wednesday, the two future Hall of Famers took the court together one final time.

While LeBron likely still has at least a few more years left, Wednesday’s game in Brooklyn against the Nets was the final game of Wade’s career. Wade was spectacular in his last go-around, recording a triple-double with 25 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists. (RELATED: Dwyane Wade Gets A Triple-Double In Final NBA Game)

LeBron James brought back the video bomb after Dwyane Wade’s last game ???????? #OneLastDance pic.twitter.com/XC92qmkttK — Sports ON Tap (@SONTHighlights) April 11, 2019



If that photo-bomb looks familiar, it’s probably because a similar photo-bomb occurred in 2013 that went viral at the time, as SB Nation points out:

While some will accuse LeBron of seeking attention on Wade’s big day, that wouldn’t be fair. Wade and LeBron are so ingrained in each other’s legacies that it’s only fitting for them to be on the court together at the end of Wade’s final game.

I’m sure Wade will be sitting courtside for LeBron’s last game as well. Let’s hope that’s not for awhile.

