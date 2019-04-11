Lori Loughlin Reportedly Looking To Hire Lindsay Lohan’s Former Crisis Manager

Lori Loughlin and her husband have reportedly been looking into hiring an expert in crisis management to help with the fallout from the college admissions scandal.

Loughlin’s husband, Mossimo Giannulli, has been in talks with Lindsay Lohan’s former crisis manager, Hunter Frederick, according to a report published Thursday by Page Six. Frederick worked for Lohan during her public break up with her ex and worked with Gwyneth Paltrow before as well.

Frederick has been working to see if the couple would be a “good fit.” “[Frederick] speaks very bluntly,” the source said. “[His team] has to know a client is willing for some push back when they hire [him].”

Frederick is unsure if he wants to take on Loughlin’s case as he thinks she’s already made really big mistakes in the media, according to Page Six. (RELATED: Lori Loughlin Reportedly Signs Autographs Before College Admissions Scam Hearing)

Loughlin showed no remorse for her actions when she replied “I’m fine” to reporters who asked how she was doing outside of the courthouse April 3. During that same trip Loughlin signed autographs outside her hotel.

“Lori hasn’t done herself any favors by trying to win over public opinion,” a source said. “From waiting far too long to make a statement about her mistake to signing autographs. It all looks bad.”

Loughlin and her team have yet to make a statement to the media regarding the admissions scandal because they are worried about backlash. (RELATED: Report: Olivia Jade Parties In LA While Her Parents Deal With The College Admissions Scandal)

“Lori is no different than any other high-profile individuals who enter into crisis,” the source added. “‘I’m sorry’ goes a long way, if the person saying it really means it. We haven’t seen that from Lori yet.”