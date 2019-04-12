The XFL might have a major rule change for the game when it arrives in 2020.

Commissioner Oliver Luck appeared on the #PFTPM podcast earlier in the week. As ProFootballTalk reminded people Friday morning, the XFL might allow multiple forward passes on a single play.

You could continue to throw forward passes as long as the ball never crosses the line of scrimmage. This would be a big thing for screens and shovel passes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by XFL (@xfl) on Feb 25, 2019 at 1:29pm PST

I have no idea if the XFL will work or not. Nobody really does. We just watched the AAF go up in flames, and I think we’re all hopeful Vince McMahon is way more successful, but nobody really knows just yet.

Having said that, I do like the idea of testing this rule. It’s not a huge change because it only impacts everything behind the line of scrimmage, but it’s a big enough change that it would certainly shake things up. (RELATED: XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck Discusses Johnny Manziel Potentially Joining The League)

If the XFL wants to change the rules a bit, that’s more than fine. It’s a spring league, and it’s going to have to do something to generate a lot of attention.

What I do know for sure is that people want serious football. We don’t want the circus that was the XFL the first time around.

We don’t want that at all.

We want serious spring football. If there are a few minor tweaks here and there, I don’t think people will complain much. If all hell breaks loose and it turns into a circus, then you can expect people to drop away real quick.

We’ll all find out how good the product is when the league returns in 2020. It should be a fun time.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter