‘It Is All Fake & Corrupt News!’: Trump Drops Harsh Prediction On New York Times

Virginia Kruta | Associate Editor

President Donald Trump took a swipe at the New York Times Saturday, tweeting a dire prediction suggesting that the outlet was not long for this world.

“The New York Times Sanctuary Cities/Immigration story today was knowingly wrong on almost every fact,” he tweeted. “They never call to check for truth. Their sources often don’t even exist, a fraud. They will lie & cheat anyway possible to make me look bad. In 6 years they will be gone……..”

Trump went on to attack the NYT over what he said was “pathetic” coverage of the 2016 election. “They even apologized to me,” he added. “But now they are even worse, really corrupt reporting!”

Trump’s tweets came following reports that he had directed acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan to close the border and — perhaps as a joke — offered to pardon him if things went sideways. (RELATED: 9th Circuit Delivers Trump An Immigration Win. Yes, You Read That Right)

The president concluded by refuting those reports, saying, “I never offered Pardons to Homeland Security Officials, never ordered anyone to close our Southern Border (although I have the absolute right to do so, and may if Mexico does not apprehend the illegals coming to our Border), and am not ‘frustrated.’ It is all Fake & Corrupt News!”

The president has threatened to close the southern border on more than one occasion, but has also said that he would hold off for the time being.

Tags : donald trump kevin mcaleenan new york times
