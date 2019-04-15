Trump Tweets That Omar ‘Controls’ Pelosi

President Donald Trump continued to slam Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar on Monday, claiming that she “controls” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“Before Nancy, who has lost all control of Congress and is getting nothing done, decides to defend her leader, Rep. Omar, she should look at the anti-Semitic, anti-Israel and ungrateful U.S. HATE statements Omar has made,” Trump tweeted. “She is out of control, except for her control of Nancy!”

Trump’s tweet comes after Omar was widely criticized for comments she made that appeared to trivialize the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, saying “Some people did something,” to describe the events of that day. (RELATED: Top Democrat Jerry Nadler Has No Issues With Rep. Omar Seemingly Trivializing 9/11)

Trump released a video in response to Omar on his Twitter page juxtaposing the freshman congresswoman’s comments with the terrorist attacks. The video sparked outrage among Democrats, including Pelosi, who have recently circled the wagons behind Omar.

“The memory of 9/11 is sacred ground, and any discussion of it must be done with reverence. The president shouldn’t use the painful images of 9/11 for a political attack,” Pelosi said.

Pelosi also instructed Capitol Police to increase security on Omar, claiming that Trump’s criticism has made her a target. While Omar has been condemned in the past for comments perceived to be anti-Semitic, a new narrative has formed in recent days that suggests that Omar’s critics are motivated by Islamaphobia and are putting her safety in jeopardy.

We are all Americans. This is endangering lives. It has to stop. pic.twitter.com/gwB2kDUIRp — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) April 15, 2019



Omar herself accused Trump of fomenting hatred against her and other minorities.