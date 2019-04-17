‘Westworld’ Season 3 Gets Confirmed Release Date Of 2020

“Westworld” Season 3 won’t be returning until 2020.

Deadline released an interview Monday with HBO President of Programming Casey Bloys and WarnerMedia Entertainment Chairman Bob Greenblatt, and we now know when our favorite sci-fi western will be back.

They listed off upcoming programming, and “Westworld” was pegged for a Season 3 release of 2020.

I don’t like this at all. I really don’t. I think we all knew this was coming, but getting confirmation absolutely blows.

Why does HBO do this to us? Don’t get me wrong. I love the network and all the great programming they do. It’s great, but these insane wait times are absurd. (RELATED: Jimmi Simpson Says He’s ‘Not Invited’ Back For Season Three Of ‘Westworld’)

We had to wait 20 months for “Game of Thrones” to come back, and now it looks like we could be waiting more than two years for “Westworld” to return.

Season 3 better be damn good if there’s a two-year gap between new episodes. It better be incredible. If we have to wait two years and then it sucks, I wouldn’t rule out riots in the streets. “Westworld” fans are passionate people. (RELATED: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Expected To Be Done Filming October 4, 2019)

Personally, I thought Season 2 was very good, but it wasn’t as strong as the first one. That’s okay. I don’t expect anything to be as good as Season 1.

Plus, we got two incredible moments with the Man in Black (Ed Harris) in season two.

Keep checking back for more updates when I have them. I know this isn’t great news, but we’ll soldier on through. We really don’t have any other choice.

I wish it were coming sooner, but maybe the long wait will make us all appreciate it that much more. I now have reason to be excited for 2020.