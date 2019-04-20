‘More Than Disappointing’ — John Kasich Reacts To Mueller Report Findings

Former Ohio Governor John Kasich weighed in on the Mueller report’s findings Saturday, slamming President Donald Trump’s behavior cited in the report as “unacceptable” and “more than disappointing.”

“[Donald Trump’s] behavior described in the #MuellerReport is more than disappointing. It’s unacceptable & not behavior we should expect from our president,” Kasich tweeted. “It’s worse than I’ve seen in my career observing & working with presidents or public officials. America deserves better.”

Kasich then followed the comments with a tweet that included a portion of his CNN appearance commenting on the findings:

The former Republican governor and 2016 presidential candidate’s criticism comes one day after Utah Senator Mitt Romney issued a statement saying he was “sickened” and “appalled” by the “dishonesty and misdirection” displayed by Trump and others in the White House.

While the Mueller report concluded that neither the president nor his team colluded with Russia to influence the 2016 election, it also did not charge him with or exonerate him of obstruction of justice.

