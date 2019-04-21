Graham Mertz Is The Only Wisconsin QB To Lead Multiple Touchdown Drives Through 3 Scrimmages

There’s more and more evidence suggesting Graham Mertz is the best quarterback on the roster for the Wisconsin Badgers.

According to the Wisconsin State Journal Sunday, Mertz is the only passer to “lead multiple touchdown drives” through the team’s three scrimmages. (RELATED: Graham Mertz Leads Only Touchdown Drive During Wisconsin Practice, Addresses The Media Afterwards)

Below is a live look at my reaction to getting this news.

Sure, there might be some mistakes along the way, but he’s a freshman. It’s football. Things happen, but being the only quarterback who has led multiple touchdown drives tells me everything I need to know.

It’s been a great ride for Jack Coan, and his services as a backup will be greatly appreciated. If the young freshman phenom is the only one capable of multiple scoring drives, then he’s the one I want on the field.

It’s really starting to get incredibly obvious this needs to be the Mertz show. I’m not entirely sure why we’re pretending there are other options. (RELATED: Graham Mertz Dominates Wisconsin Scrimmage, Leads Two Touchdown Drives)

Let the man air it out and lead our team to a national title. This isn’t rocket science. It’s football.

We play South Florida August 30. If anybody other than Mertz is QB1 for that game, I can promise you fans will lose their minds.

That’s not a knock against Coan. It’s really not, but football isn’t about equality. It’s about putting the best man on the field.

Right now, I have every reason to believe the best man in Graham Mertz. Luckily, we’re going to get a few more months to get all this sorted out.

It’s going to be one hell of a fun season. I can feel it in my bones. Something special is on the horizon.