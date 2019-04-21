NFL Has Reportedly Discussed Making The Field Wider And Longer

The NFL is apparently pondering the idea of making the field larger.

According to Jay Glazer, the idea was talked about during player safety discussions at the owners meeting this past year.

“It was brought up, the players have gotten bigger, faster, stronger, and the field hasn’t gotten any bigger. I don’t see anything changing but this is the first year I actually heard about that,” Jay Glazer wrote for The Athletic, according to ProFootballTalk.

I don’t like this at all. Not one bit. This is the NFL we’re talking about. It’s not the CFL. If you want to play on a bigger field, then I suggest you update your passport and head north of the border.

The NFL shouldn’t change the field one bit. A distance of 100 yards is perfect, and widening the field up would only make it easier for offenses to score. Why on earth would we want the offense to interact with the defense less? (RELATED: Johnny Manziel Reacts To Getting Kicked Out Of The CFL, Says He ‘Reestablished’ His Love For Football)

True football fans should band together and make sure this dumb idea is never even discussed again. There’s already a league with a bigger field, and there’s nothing stopping anybody in the NFL from going to Canada.

As for America, we walked on the moon and we play our football, the real and purest version of the sport, on 100 yards of beautiful grass or turf.

We need to kill this idea before it even gets off the ground, and I don’t want to hear it ever brought up again. In this country, we’ll stick to the current dimensions we have and nothing else.