Watch ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8, Episode 3 Preview

The next “Game of Thrones” episode looks like it’s going to be absolutely out of control.

In the short preview released by HBO, it appears like all hell has broken loose at Winterfell as Jon Snow, Daenerys, Sansa, Arya and the rest of the good guys battle the white walkers and the Night King. (RELATED: These Are The Sexiest Photos Of ‘Game Of Thrones‘ Star Emilia Clarke On The Internet)

I’m not even sure how I’d describe the preview, but calling it dark doesn’t even begin to do it justice. I could feel death in my living room as I watched it for the first time.

Check it out below.

I’m telling you all, and I mean this 100%, the battle of Winterfell is going to be one of the most epic moments in all of television history.

This is something we’ve waited nearly a decade for. This is something the whole country is united behind. For the first time in years, the American people have come together to stand united behind the good guys in the battle of Winterfell. (RELATED: ‘Game Of Thrones’ Returns With Great Season 8 Premiere Episode ‘Winterfell’)

Lock in, my friends. What awaits us in a few days could define television for years to come, and it’ll only be the halfway point of the season.

I’m so juiced right now that I could run through a brick wall. Prepare for hell on Earth to get unleashed.

Sunday night on HBO is going to be one hell of a ride. I hope you all are as excited for a new episode of “Game of Thrones” as I am.