Reporter Joe Concha Says Democrats Should Have Learned Their Lessons With Bill Clinton

Any congressional Democrats still calling for impeachment should have learned their lesson with former President Bill Clinton, according to media reporter for The Hill, Joe Concha.

“Well, most are not calling for impeachment, let’s make that clear. Elizabeth Warren is because, I don’t know if you played football, but this is what we call a Hail Mary,” Concha said Tuesday on “Fox & Friends.”

“Nancy Pelosi was in Washington when we saw this movie before. It was during, obviously, the Clinton impeachment proceedings. And Republicans cited obstruction of justice as one of the reasons why they wanted the president at that time removed,” he continued. “The problem was that everybody knew it was all for show because there was no way that at that time lawmakers were able to get two-thirds of the Senate to remove that president.”

Concha said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi should know better than to embrace impeachment because of the ramifications for the Democratic Party. (RELATED: Media Won’t Abandon Russia Story Because It’s All They’ve Known For Two Years And It’s Good For Business)

“Look, here’s what happened, bottom line. The day after Clinton is impeached, his approval rating in Gallup was at 73 percent. That was the highest we’ve seen in quite some time. And then, when he leaves office, it’s at 65 percent,” he said.

“That’s the highest since Truman. Clinton was seen as a sympathetic figure and it led to the launching of another political career in Hillary Clinton, because she was seen as sympathetic figure. So, Nancy Pelosi has seen. She knows the ramifications of the party that tries to carry it out and it will be seen basically by half of the American people, Pete, as a limp attempt at a soft coup at removing a president that they know they don’t have the votes for in the Senate. It will all for show anyway.”

