Rush Limbaugh: Joe Biden Might Win Presidency But He Can’t Win Primary

Conservative radio commentator Rush Limbaugh says former Vice President Joe Biden might be able to beat President Donald Trump in a 2020 election pairing — if the Democrat can win the primary.

“Here’s the thing: Joe Biden is probably the best chance they’ve got, and he doesn’t have a chance. They’re probably — Joe Biden? And crazy Bernie [Sanders]? And Mayor Pete [Buttigieg]? Three white guys — two of them are brontosauruses from ‘Jurassic Park,’ and that isn’t going to sit well with the rest of this party, which has gone so far left,” Limbaugh told Fox News’ “The Story With Martha MacCallum” Monday night.

Limbaugh also said he isn’t sure whether Biden really wants to be president. (RELATED: Biden, Sanders Have More Support Than Trump In New Poll)





Watch the latest video at <a href=”https://www.foxnews.com”>foxnews.com</a>

“I don’t think Biden is putting off his announcement. I don’t know how badly he really wants this, and you have to really want this if you are going to have any chance of winning it,” Limbaugh said.

Limbaugh described himself as “stunned and amazed the Democrat Party and media do not understand who Donald Trump is. They don’t understand how he won. They don’t understand how he’s going to win again in 2020.”

Biden has still not officially announced his candidacy and will reportedly finally do so on Thursday at a Pittsburgh appearance.

The commentator also suggested it was too early to pay serious attention to any polling for the 2020 election because “the polls right now don’t mean a thing. Pocahontas [Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren] is not going to win.” (RELATED: Elizabeth Warren Throws Down The Gauntlet, Calls For Impeachment)

Limbaugh was especially dismissive of Warren and other Democratic candidates who are promising to reward voters with a cost-free lifestyle that includes Medicare for All and no tuition at colleges and universities.

“Why is anyone going to need to go to college because nobody’s going to need a job because Democrats are going to be giving everyone a guaranteed basic income?” he asked.

Although Limbaugh acknowledged the appeal of such pledges to the young and “politically immature,” he said Democrats are ultimately “shortchanging their humanity” by attempting to offer a future without either risks or achievements.

Follow David on Twitter